Stephens Reiterates Buy Rating for Camping World (CWH)

Camping World (NYSE:CWH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Stephens in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 94.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $42.00 price target on shares of Camping World and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Camping World from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Camping World from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camping World has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of Camping World opened at $19.04 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.75. Camping World has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Camping World had a positive return on equity of 165.19% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. research analysts expect that Camping World will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andris A. Baltins purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcus Lemonis purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $176,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 48,000 shares of company stock worth $997,280. 49.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Camping World by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 13,995 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Camping World by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 53,180 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at $1,279,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Camping World by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the period. 45.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories.

