Steinberg Global Asset Management Buys 1,450 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)

Steinberg Global Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Steinberg Global Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Steinberg Global Asset Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $9,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 17,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $127.02 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $107.44 and a 12-month high of $127.67.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

