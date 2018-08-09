Stealth (XST) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.66 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Stealth has a market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $784.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stealth has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One Stealth coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001917 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00022912 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00026985 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004607 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00033349 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00271966 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012535 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 29,488,997 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

