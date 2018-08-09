State Street Corp (STT) Holdings Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,649,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,159,084,000 after purchasing an additional 84,710 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in State Street by 5.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,338,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $532,398,000 after purchasing an additional 294,789 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in State Street by 8.5% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,045,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,732,000 after purchasing an additional 239,843 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in State Street by 3.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,791,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,384,000 after purchasing an additional 92,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its stake in State Street by 36.8% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 2,349,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,311,000 after purchasing an additional 631,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on State Street from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “$87.02” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on State Street from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “$87.02” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on State Street from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.07.

In other news, insider Jeff D. Conway sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $29,024.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $85,763.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of State Street opened at $87.06 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $84.56 and a 52 week high of $114.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.13). State Street had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

