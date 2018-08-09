State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Stake in Southern Co (SO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,272,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,596 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Southern were worth $58,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in Southern by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 13,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 2,614.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 226,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 218,435 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Southern by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Southern by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 199,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Southern from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Southern to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.77.

Southern opened at $49.08 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $42.38 and a 1 year high of $53.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Southern had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.47%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

