State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Position in Bank of Montreal (BMO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 562,267 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,734 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $43,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 5,646.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,276,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166,961 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,480,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,130 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,250,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $773,153,000 after acquiring an additional 986,434 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,418,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $938,473,000 after acquiring an additional 831,633 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,449,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $713,768,000 after acquiring an additional 475,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMO opened at $79.47 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $71.37 and a twelve month high of $84.71. The stock has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The bank reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.53. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.747 per share. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of Montreal to a “$78.97” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

