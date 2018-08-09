State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys Shares of 482,332 Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 482,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $117,033,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. BP PLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $12,135,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $286,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $5,552,000. BTIM Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $1,954,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 10,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $2,863,292.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $4,041,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,604 shares of company stock valued at $29,977,792 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. ValuEngine lowered Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Raymond James lowered Broadcom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Broadcom from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.77.

Broadcom opened at $220.31 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.29. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $197.46 and a 1-year high of $285.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.83. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 56.32%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 12th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

