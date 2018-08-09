State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 25,425 Shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (DPS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE:DPS) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,425 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.21% of Dr Pepper Snapple Group worth $45,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group during the first quarter worth about $386,605,000. Natixis grew its stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 2,811.6% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,363,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,420,000 after buying an additional 1,316,746 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group during the first quarter worth about $65,777,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 232.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 589,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,760,000 after buying an additional 412,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group during the first quarter worth about $36,343,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Martin M. Ellen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.71, for a total value of $3,621,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald G. Rogers sold 16,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,947,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,983 shares of company stock worth $7,707,383. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DPS opened at $123.66 on Thursday. Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.23 and a 1-year high of $126.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a $103.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 10th. Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DPS shares. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dr Pepper Snapple Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.85.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc manufactures and distributes non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, and Latin America Beverages. It offers flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, mineral and coconut water, and mixers, as well as manufactures and sells Mott's apple sauces.

