State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 83,000 Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (TPH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 83,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPH. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 1,809.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000.

TPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $21.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TRI Pointe Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.77.

TPH opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $768.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Grubbs sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $1,762,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,621.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $69,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,482 shares of company stock valued at $3,096,795. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

