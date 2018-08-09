State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 12,131 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 13.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,131 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $39.97. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 47.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

