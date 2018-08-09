State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.62 Million Holdings in YY Inc (YY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in YY were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YY. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of YY by 67.4% during the second quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 367,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after buying an additional 148,000 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of YY by 6.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 278,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,337,000 after buying an additional 15,682 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of YY by 21.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of YY by 667.6% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 496,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,928,000 after buying an additional 432,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of YY by 6.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of YY from $161.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of YY from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.07.

Shares of YY opened at $88.24 on Thursday. YY Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.44 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.95.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The information services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). YY had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $517.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.32 million. analysts forecast that YY Inc will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; and Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.

