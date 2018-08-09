State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Holdings in Education Realty Trust, Inc. (EDR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Education Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Education Realty Trust worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Education Realty Trust by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Education Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Education Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Education Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Education Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sandler O’Neill raised Education Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Evercore ISI cut Education Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Education Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Education Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Education Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Education Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.94.

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. Education Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.07 and a twelve month high of $43.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Education Realty Trust Company Profile

EdR (NYSE: EDR) is one of America's largest owners, developers and managers of collegiate housing. EdR is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust that owns or manages 79 communities with more than 42,300 beds serving 50 universities in 25 states. EdR is a member of the Russell 2000 Index, the S&P MidCap 400 and the Morgan Stanley REIT indices.

