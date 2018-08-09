State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys New Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 62,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 28.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KW shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Kennedy-Wilson from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Kennedy-Wilson opened at $21.65 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.27. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $218.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.78 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 10,500 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $229,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,024.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

