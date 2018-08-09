State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 25,000 Shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (RDY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 312.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDY. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 289.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 53.4% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 24,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 48.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 362,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 118,157 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $5,893,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $32.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.22. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a 52 week low of $28.13 and a 52 week high of $39.96.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $549.32 million for the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 9.41%. analysts anticipate that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.51.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

