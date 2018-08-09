Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWK. TLP Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 32.8% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.9% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% during the first quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWK. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “$138.69” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $178.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.07.

Stanley Black & Decker opened at $145.09 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.56 and a 1 year high of $176.62.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 7.52%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

