Square, Inc. (SQ) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Square in a report released on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Square alerts:

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $385.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.99 million. Square had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Square to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Square to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $71.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -710.00 and a beta of 4.13. Square has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $73.19.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 15,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $889,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $22,052,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 468,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,133.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,237,190 shares of company stock worth $75,240,756. 27.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Square by 1,725.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 1,476.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 736.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. 52.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.