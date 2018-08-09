SPX (SPXC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about SPX (NYSE:SPXC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SPX earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.2207198086376 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

SPX traded up $0.08, hitting $35.90, on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. SPX has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $39.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.55.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.20 million. SPX had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPXC shares. ValuEngine cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating and ventilation (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

