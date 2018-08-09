Sprouts (SPRTS) Price Down 26.9% Over Last Week

Sprouts (CURRENCY:SPRTS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One Sprouts coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sprouts has traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar. Sprouts has a market cap of $2.21 million and $5,417.00 worth of Sprouts was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sprouts

Sprouts (SPRTS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2015. Sprouts’ total supply is 15,657,268,159,366 coins. The official website for Sprouts is www.sprouts-coin.org/en . Sprouts’ official Twitter account is @SproutCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sprouts

Sprouts can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sprouts directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sprouts should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sprouts using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

