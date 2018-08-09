Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $28.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amin N. Maredia sold 12,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $271,035.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James Leroy Nielsen sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $25,664.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 996.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4,534.1% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

