Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

8/8/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Sprouts Farmers have rose and outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock got a major boost following the company’s decent second-quarter 2018 results, wherein both the top and bottom lines continued to increase in double-digits. While earnings came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate, net sales marginally beat the consensus mark. This prompted management to raise the lower end of the full-year earnings forecast but maintained its net sales and comparable store sales growth view. Looking ahead, we observe that the company is taking prudent steps to expand its customer base, and the launch of Sprouts.com website and mobile app are testimony to the same. The company is trying all means to provide ready-to-eat, ready-to-heat, and ready-to-cook items to customers. However, the company’s projection of gross margin, direct store expense and SG&A deleverage for the full year raises a bit concern.”

8/6/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

8/3/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

8/3/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market was given a new $26.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/3/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $27.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/17/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market was given a new $24.00 price target on by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/12/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/6/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/28/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/21/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $23.33 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $28.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amin N. Maredia sold 12,303 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $271,035.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO James Leroy Nielsen sold 1,165 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $25,664.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 996.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4,534.1% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 61.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

