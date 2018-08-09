Splunk Inc (SPLK) Shares Bought by Axel Capital Management LLC

Axel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,000 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Splunk makes up approximately 8.8% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $9,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Splunk from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Splunk to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

SPLK opened at $103.26 on Thursday. Splunk Inc has a 12 month low of $56.79 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.82 and a beta of 1.81.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, insider Douglas Merritt sold 32,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total transaction of $3,884,687.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,555,900.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $484,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,440,878.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,426 shares of company stock valued at $8,319,665. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.