Spirent Communications Plc (SPT) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.34

Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.34 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Spirent Communications opened at GBX 117.80 ($1.52) on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Spirent Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 1.15 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 131 ($1.70).

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SPT. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Spirent Communications from GBX 140 ($1.81) to GBX 160 ($2.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Monday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 131.20 ($1.70).

In other Spirent Communications news, insider Eric G. Hutchinson sold 366,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.46), for a total value of £414,441.06 ($536,493.28). Also, insider Edgar Masri acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £23,600 ($30,550.16). Insiders purchased 20,416 shares of company stock worth $2,409,916 in the last three months.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.