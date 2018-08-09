Spirent Communications Plc (SPT) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.34

Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.34 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Spirent Communications opened at GBX 117.80 ($1.52) on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Spirent Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 1.15 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 131 ($1.70).
Several research firms recently commented on SPT. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Spirent Communications from GBX 140 ($1.81) to GBX 160 ($2.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Monday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 131.20 ($1.70).
Spirent Communications Company Profile
Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.
