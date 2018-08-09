Spirent Communications Plc (SPMYY) Announces $0.06 Semi-Annual Dividend

Spirent Communications Plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th.

Spirent Communications remained flat at $$6.36 during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.36. Spirent Communications has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $7.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st.

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

