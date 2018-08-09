Spire Healthcare Group (SPI) PT Lowered to GBX 280

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Numis Securities from GBX 296 ($3.83) to GBX 280 ($3.62) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 62.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.43) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 293 ($3.79) to GBX 256 ($3.31) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 244.88 ($3.17).

Spire Healthcare Group opened at GBX 172.70 ($2.24) on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Spire Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of GBX 206.40 ($2.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 362.10 ($4.69).

In other news, insider Peter R. Bamford bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.21) per share, with a total value of £9,920 ($12,841.42).

About Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

