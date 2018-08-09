SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) Shares Sold by Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas

Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas reduced its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas’ holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XRT. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the second quarter worth $222,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the second quarter worth $402,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF traded up $0.41, hitting $51.15, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,208,603. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

