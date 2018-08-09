SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (DWX) Shares Sold by Harborview Advisors LLC

Harborview Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $253,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 58.7% during the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 53.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $346,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DWX opened at $38.99 on Thursday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $42.92.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

