SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (MBG) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MBG) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,747 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.16% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 419,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 22,930 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 203,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 16,335 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 309.0% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 73,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 55,294 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 349.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 42,335 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF opened at $25.23 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $26.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a $0.0735 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Mortgage Backed Bond ETF, investment objective is to replicate, as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the United States Agency mortgage pass-through segment of the United States investment grade bond market.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MBG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.