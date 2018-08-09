Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ONCE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Spark Therapeutics to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Leerink Swann restated a market perform rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $103.00 price objective on Spark Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Spark Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Spark Therapeutics from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Spark Therapeutics traded down $0.46, hitting $57.24, during trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 14,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.39. Spark Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $96.59.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $25.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.44 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 935.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.76%. sell-side analysts forecast that Spark Therapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spark Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000.

Spark Therapeutics Company Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia.

