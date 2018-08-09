Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Director John T. Montford Sells 430 Shares

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Director John T. Montford sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $25,056.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,914.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.09. The stock had a trading volume of 127,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,078,818. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1 year low of $49.76 and a 1 year high of $66.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,927,411 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $454,227,000 after purchasing an additional 443,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,832,599 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $296,764,000 after purchasing an additional 494,484 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,651,542 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $266,441,000 after purchasing an additional 122,372 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,785,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 33.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,500,152 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $178,088,000 after purchasing an additional 886,325 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Stephens set a $69.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Turks, and Chaos.

