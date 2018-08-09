Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Director John T. Montford Sells 430 Shares

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Director John T. Montford sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $25,056.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,914.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.09. The stock had a trading volume of 127,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,078,818. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1 year low of $49.76 and a 1 year high of $66.99.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,927,411 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $454,227,000 after purchasing an additional 443,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,832,599 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $296,764,000 after purchasing an additional 494,484 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,651,542 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $266,441,000 after purchasing an additional 122,372 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,785,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 33.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,500,152 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $178,088,000 after purchasing an additional 886,325 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Stephens set a $69.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.
Southwest Airlines Company Profile
Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Turks, and Chaos.
