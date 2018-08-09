Southern (SO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Southern (NYSE:SO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Southern had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.75. 313,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,469,011. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $42.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Barclays lowered shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Southern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.16.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

