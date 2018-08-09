South State Corp Sells 1,675 Shares of Diageo plc (DEO)

South State Corp decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Diageo by 273.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Diageo by 249.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 11.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Macquarie upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.33.

Diageo stock opened at $146.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $91.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $128.81 and a 52 week high of $151.30.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $2.1297 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.42. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 61.78%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

