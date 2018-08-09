South State Corp Reduces Position in VF Corp (VFC)

South State Corp trimmed its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in VF were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in VF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,794,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in VF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in VF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 40,126 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in VF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,239,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in VF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,182,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,401,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of VF from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of VF to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of VF from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Friday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. VF has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.78.

In other VF news, VP Scott H. Baxter sold 65,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $5,533,093.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 196,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,508,555.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 20,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,690,073.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 127,485 shares in the company, valued at $10,721,488.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,900 shares of company stock worth $17,948,688. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VF opened at $94.61 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $94.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. VF had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. equities analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.74%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

