South State Corp Invests $877,000 in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI)

South State Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 40.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,554,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,262,000 after buying an additional 1,300,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 2.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,511,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,466,000 after buying an additional 90,484 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 19.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,331,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,547,000 after buying an additional 382,362 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 6.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,229,000 after buying an additional 90,886 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 16.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,351,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,170,000 after buying an additional 190,800 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCI. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a report on Friday, July 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.92.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.14 per share, for a total transaction of $671,854.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 107,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,875,515.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $109.96 on Thursday. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a 12 month low of $98.85 and a 12 month high of $114.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.37.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.91). CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 86.60%.

About CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

