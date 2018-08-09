South State Corp Has $2.48 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

South State Corp lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,617 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,530,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,248 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,188 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush set a $138.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.95.

In related news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $995,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,043.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick Soderlund sold 66,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $8,688,651.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,198 shares in the company, valued at $19,776,698.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,192 shares of company stock worth $26,824,170. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts opened at $128.10 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.63 and a 52-week high of $151.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The game software company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.