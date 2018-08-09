South State Corp Acquires 2,003 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

South State Corp grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $8,111,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 143,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,609,000 after buying an additional 78,319 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 3,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Societe Generale raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.18.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, insider David M. Solomon sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.40, for a total value of $854,666.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $1,945,294.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,367 shares of company stock worth $4,819,426 over the last three months. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group opened at $237.83 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $214.64 and a 1 year high of $275.31.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The investment management company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

