South Jersey Industries (SJI) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.57-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.59.

Several research firms have commented on SJI. Williams Capital raised their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered South Jersey Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.14.

Shares of South Jersey Industries traded down $0.80, reaching $33.30, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 18,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,256. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $25.96 and a 52-week high of $36.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $227.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 91.06%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

