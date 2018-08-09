SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (SOHO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.80 million.

Shares of SOHO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.07. 494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,288. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SOHO. Zacks Investment Research cut SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

