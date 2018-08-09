SophiaTX (SPHTX) Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. One SophiaTX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Qryptos, Bit-Z and Kucoin. SophiaTX has a total market cap of $19.58 million and approximately $82,148.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SophiaTX has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SophiaTX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015486 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00339577 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00196064 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000173 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00014023 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $510.24 or 0.07862147 BTC.

About SophiaTX

SophiaTX’s launch date was December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 193,230,567 tokens. The official website for SophiaTX is www.sophiatx.com . The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject . SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

SophiaTX Token Trading

SophiaTX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Hotbit, Qryptos and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SophiaTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SophiaTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SophiaTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SophiaTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.