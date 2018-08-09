SoonCoin (SOON) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.00

SoonCoin (CURRENCY:SOON) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. SoonCoin has a total market capitalization of $48,682.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of SoonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SoonCoin has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One SoonCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,610.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $617.42 or 0.09360479 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00016378 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.31 or 0.02379688 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00026588 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00065186 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006182 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00001220 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00001035 BTC.

SoonCoin Profile

SoonCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2014. SoonCoin’s total supply is 12,462,620 coins. SoonCoin’s official Twitter account is @sooncoin . SoonCoin’s official website is www.sooncoin.com

SoonCoin Coin Trading

SoonCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoonCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SoonCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SoonCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

