Sonic (SONC) to Buyback $500.00 million in Shares

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan, which permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares on Wednesday, August 8th. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 40.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of SONC stock opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Sonic has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $37.44.

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.31 million. Sonic had a net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Sonic will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. Sonic’s dividend payout ratio is 51.20%.

SONC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Sonic in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other Sonic news, VP E Edward Saroch sold 21,896 shares of Sonic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total value of $798,328.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina D. Vaughan sold 2,124 shares of Sonic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $76,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises a chain of quick-service drive-in restaurants in the United States. As of August 31, 2017, the company operated 3,593 Sonic Drive-Ins in 45 states, of which 228 were owned and operated by the company and 3,365 were owned and operated by franchisees. The company also owns and leases 135 properties; and sublease 53 properties to franchisees and other parties.

