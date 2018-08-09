Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Domo (DOMO) Share Price

News headlines about Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Domo earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 45.3483318021305 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.
Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:
- Why Domo, Inc. Stock Dropped 39.2% in July (finance.yahoo.com)
- Startups worth $8.7 billion went IPO in the first half of 2018, and Wall Street thinks the boom time is just getting started (SPOT, DOMO, DBX, DOCU) (msn.com)
- DOMO Capital Management names new partner (bizjournals.com)
- Domo Named to the 2018 SaaS Awards Shortlist (finance.yahoo.com)
- CSO Spotlight: Niall Browne, Domo (csoonline.com)
Shares of Domo traded down $0.23, hitting $17.70, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 405,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,391. Domo has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $28.86.
In related news, CEO Joshua G. James acquired 101,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,135,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Domo Company Profile
Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.
