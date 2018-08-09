Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Determine (DTRM) Stock Price

Media stories about Determine (NASDAQ:DTRM) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Determine earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the technology company an impact score of 45.1879460720315 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DTRM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Determine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised Determine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Determine from $3.00 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 28th.

Shares of DTRM stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $1.54. 59,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,637. Determine has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.78.

Determine (NASDAQ:DTRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Determine had a negative return on equity of 102.67% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Determine’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Determine will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Determine

Determine, Inc provides software-as-a-service source-to-pay and enterprise contract lifecycle management (ECLM) solutions. The company offers Determine Cloud Platform, an open technology infrastructure for application in strategic sourcing, contract management, e-procurement, invoice management, financial management, supplier management, business, ECLM, and analytics.

