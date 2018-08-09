Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (BUI) Share Price

Media coverage about Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst earned a coverage optimism score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.5865539745687 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst traded up $0.19, reaching $20.89, on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 36,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,330. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $21.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

Blackrock Utilities, Infrastructure, & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments in the world and by utilizing an option writing (selling) strategy in an effort to enhance current gains.

