Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Royce Value Trust (RVT) Share Price

Media stories about Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Royce Value Trust earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.8185833069311 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

RVT traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,280. Royce Value Trust has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $17.18.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

In related news, CFO Peter K. Hoglund acquired 2,421 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $37,113.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher D. Clark acquired 5,390 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $82,628.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,458.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 13,628 shares of company stock worth $208,917. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

There is no company description available for Royce Value Trust.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.