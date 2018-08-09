Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Qumu (QUMU) Share Price

News coverage about Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Qumu earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 47.2829983640819 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Qumu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th.

Shares of Qumu traded up $0.10, hitting $2.65, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 18,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,816. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of -0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Qumu has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $3.28.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. Qumu had a negative net margin of 42.60% and a negative return on equity of 106.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Qumu will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Harbert Discovery Fund Gp, Llc bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers Qumu Qx Enterprise Video Platform, an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

