Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) Stock Price

Headlines about Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Goodyear Tire & Rubber earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 47.298476978575 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus dropped their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $30.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber opened at $25.02 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $36.07.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

