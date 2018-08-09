Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect CDK Global (CDK) Share Price

Headlines about CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CDK Global earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the software maker an impact score of 45.4350855200416 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDK. Barrington Research upgraded CDK Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CDK Global from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

CDK Global opened at $63.62 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. CDK Global has a fifty-two week low of $60.28 and a fifty-two week high of $76.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers.

