Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Bankrate (RATE) Share Price

News stories about Bankrate (NYSE:RATE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bankrate earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the bank an impact score of 49.3316650765975 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

RATE traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.00. 2,003,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,162. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bankrate has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $14.25.

Bankrate, Inc is a publisher, aggregator and distributor of personal finance content on the Internet. The Company provides consumers personal finance editorial content across multiple vertical categories, including mortgages, deposits, credit cards, senior care and other personal finance categories. The Company’s segments include Banking, Credit Cards, Senior Care and Other.

