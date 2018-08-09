Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Analog Devices (ADI) Stock Price

News coverage about Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Analog Devices earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 47.4934238881623 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $98.49 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $76.41 and a fifty-two week high of $103.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Analog Devices from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $1,679,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Real sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.07, for a total value of $427,656.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,050 shares of company stock worth $7,712,311 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.