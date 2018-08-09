Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Triumph Group (TGI) Share Price

News stories about Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Triumph Group earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the aerospace company an impact score of 48.3759988922934 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Triumph Group traded up $0.20, hitting $23.75, on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 28,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,263. The company has a market capitalization of $979.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $34.58.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.23%. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGI shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

